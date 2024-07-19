Q2 2024 Kone Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Sanna Kaje - KONE Corporation - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to KONE's Q2 results presentation. I'm Sanna Kaje, Head of KONE's Investor Relations, and I have here with me today our President and CEO, Philippe Delorme; and CFO Ilkka Hara.



But before I let Philippe and Ilkka present today, a short notification. We've heard that there are currently some global telecoms issues and there is a risk at the moment that we might not be able to take your questions online. So I wanted to give that as a heads up, but let's see how things develop. But with that, I'll hand over to Philippe.



Philippe Delorme - Kone Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, Sanna and good morning, everyone. Glad to be with you today. So I'd like to start by sharing a couple highlights from the quarter. First and foremost, I'm very pleased that the focus on service and modernization is delivering results. We saw again strong service sales growth at 9% and record high modernization holders. We also saw the sixth consecutive quarter of