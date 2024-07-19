Q2 2024 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Hojer - CTT Systems AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to CTT's quarterly earnings call I'm Henrik Hojer. And with me is Mark Berg our CFO. We will present our financials for the second quarter and then our outlook going forward.



Next slide. First, I want to highlight some progress in our business. On the OEM side, we see continuous improvement in selection rates at Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg three airlines confirm humidifiers selection for business stores, crew risks and flight deck on the first AC 50 batch and one airline confirmed maximum selection for 777X fleet. In addition, we met several airlines to confirm selection of humidification in flight deck and tourists.



On the private debt side, Airbus corporate jet extends its enhanced humidification kit system offering to also include the ACJ330 VIP aircraft with lower customer signed and project start in August, private jets and business jet. In July, CTT and liebherr aerospace agreed to enter an MOU to team up in an offering CTT's humidification system to Bombardier for the Global 7500/8000



