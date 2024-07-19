Q2 2024 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director of Investor Relations
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2024 results presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session. Mikael, welcome.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Olof, and good morning to all of you out there as well. Now the cameras think is moving off long as well. As a good morning to all of you from sunny Stockholm. I hope that you're having equally nice weather wherever you are this morning.
Let's jump into the quarter and look at the highlights of the quarter. And there's been lots of moving parts and many interesting things happening during the quarters. Let me tried to jump into them right away.
The big thing is, of course, that we had a big one-off
