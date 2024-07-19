Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Raoul Hughes
Bridgepoint Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Doug Kimmelman
Energy Capital Partners Management LP - Founder, Senior Partner
* Adam Jones
Bridgepoint Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Nicholas Herman
Citi Investment Research - Analyst
* Arnaud Giblat
Exane BNP Paribas (UK) - Analyst
* Angeliki Bairaktari
J.P. Morgan Securities plc - Analyst
* Hubert Lam
BofA Global Research (UK) - Analyst
* Marina Massutti
Morgan Stanley Co International PLC - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bridgepoint Group PLC 2024 interim results. After the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Please
Half Year 2024 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...