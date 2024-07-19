Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Raoul Hughes

Bridgepoint Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Doug Kimmelman

Energy Capital Partners Management LP - Founder, Senior Partner

* Adam Jones

Bridgepoint Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Nicholas Herman

Citi Investment Research - Analyst

* Arnaud Giblat

Exane BNP Paribas (UK) - Analyst

* Angeliki Bairaktari

J.P. Morgan Securities plc - Analyst

* Hubert Lam

BofA Global Research (UK) - Analyst

* Marina Massutti

Morgan Stanley Co International PLC - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bridgepoint Group PLC 2024 interim results. After the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Please