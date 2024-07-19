Q2 2024 Saab AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Merton Kaplan - Saab AB - Head - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Saab's Q2 presentation call. I'm Merton Kaplan, Head of Investors Relation at Saab. So, this morning, we released our Q2 report and we will go through that today in the normal hour session. We will deep dive into the business side and we'll also deep dive into the financial side, and that's why I have Saab's CEO, Micael Johansson; and Saab's CFO, Christian Luiga here with me today. After the presentation, about 30 minutes, we'll have a Q&A and take your great questions. And then, I will give back the word to Micael for concluding remarks, and also present our new CFO, and we will get back to that.



And I think with that, I leave it to you, Micael, to start the presentation.



Micael Johansson - Saab AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you so much, Merton, and thank you for joining us this beautiful morning in Stockholm. Let me start with some highlights from the quarter. And as you've seen, our order intake really shows how successful we have been in