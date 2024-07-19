Half Year 2024 Schindler Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Schindler conference call on half-year results 2024 and live webcast. I am [Sandra], the Chorus Call Operator. I would like to remind you that all participants have been in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Lars Brorson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars Brorson - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first-half 2024 results conference call. Again, my name is Lars Brorson. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Schindler. I'm here together with Silvio Napoli, our Chairman and CEO; Paolo Compagna, our COO; and Carla De Geyseleer, our CFO. Silvio will provide a brief overview of the key messages this quarter. Paolo will discuss our market outlook and our order intake in the quarter and the first half. And Carla will take us through the financials. After the presentation, we