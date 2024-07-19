Q2 2024 Knowit AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Wallentin - Knowit AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer - President



Welcome to this presentation of Knowit's report for the second-quarter. My name is Per Wallentin I'm the CEO of Knowit and with me here today, I also have Marie Bjorklund our CFO. We can take slide 3, please. First, I would like to take you through some operational highlights for the quarter.



The trend of more stable utilization remans and we are pleased to see that the adjusted EBITDA is improving for the first time since Q1 '23. This is mainly a result of the cost reductions and organizational changes that we have implemented the past year.



We now see signs of improvement in utilization in certain areas, although work on efficiency and optimization of the organization remains we know an increased dialogue among some clients, while others remain cautious and the competition in the market is still intense.



And this means that I don't, we don't expect a quick turnaround in 2024. [Sweden] remains our most challenging market, but we do see some improvements in certain