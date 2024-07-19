Q2 2024 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast, where we today will present our second quarter 2024 this beautiful summer morning. I'm Henrik Perbeck and with us is also Johan Dufvenmark, our CFO.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB - Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, everybody.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



So we will present today the overall performance and recent developments on Beijer Alma Group. In addition, we will discuss our reporting segments, our two main subsidiaries, these are LesjÃ¶fors, which is a full range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs and other wire and flat strip components. LesjÃ¶fors is acting globally with majority of sales in Europe and the USA.



And it is Beijer Tech, which acts mainly in the Nordics, within specialized manufacturing, value-adding, industrial trading and automation in profitable niches and may take us also platform for acquisitions