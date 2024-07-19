Q2 2024 Invisio AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Invisio's presentation of interim report June, March 2024. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Lars Hoejgaard Hansen. Please go ahead.



Lars Hoejgaard Hansen - Invisio AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our presentation of the second quarter and first half year results. I know this is a busy day, busy week with many companies reporting. So tried to make it short and precise.



So the headline for our Q2 performance is that we saw strong growth with record sales and several new products launched. During the quarter, it is a little bit unusual due to the fact that we have been delivering on the and radio and Intercom order that we received in the first quarter. So this stir up the numbers a little bit, and we've tried to be as precise and clear as we can about what is the regular Invisio business and what is related to the deliveries of the radio order.



So in the quarter, I said our sales reached record high numbers and growth was strong. We also