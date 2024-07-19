Q2 2024 Attendo AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Tiveus - Attendo AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Acting Business Area Director Attendo Scandinavia



Thank you and good morning. Today we present Attendo's Q2 results showing clear improvements both financially and operationally. To start with, I'm very pleased that Attendo's Olivia Care business is now part of Attendo. Together, we aim to create a leading private provider in disabled care and Individual & family care in Sweden.



The first part of the integration has been successful, and financially Team Olivia is delivering well in line with our expectations. In May this year, we presented a new medium-term target of achieving an EPS of at least SEK5.50 per share in 2026. I'd say this quarter, as a milestone on the way to deliver on this target, and as an indication of our ability to create significant shareholder value in the years to come.



I'm also pleased to say that our most recent measurements in employee engagement and customer satisfaction continues to show strong progress. And I'll start with giving you an update