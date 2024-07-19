Q2 2024 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Ola Ringdahl - Lindab International AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Hello, and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl, and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group, next to me I have our CFO, Lars Ynner. Let's start with the Q2 summary, the second quarter was a good quarter for Lindab. We increased both sales and operating profits and we managed to improve our operating margin despite tough market conditions. Business area Ventilation Systems accounted for 75% of sales during the quarter. Sales increased thanks to acquisitions and the operating margin strengthened to 10.4%.
Business area Profile Systems turned the first quarter's loss into an operating margin of 8.7% in the second quarter, a very welcome improvement. In total, Lindab Group sales was the highest ever for a single quarter, sales increased by 5% and we reached an operating margin of 9.6%. Cash flow from operating activities developed according to our expectations and increased compared to the same period previous year.
I'll now hand over to our CFO, Lars Ynner, for some more comments on the financial
