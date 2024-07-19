Q2 2024 CellaVision AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Ostergaard - CellaVision AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. So I'm Simon Ostergaard, President and CEO of CellaVision, and I have Magnus Blixt, our CFO with me today. We appreciate you listening in in this summer season to hear about our Q2 results that we are half halfway through 2024 results. So we are pleased to share the outcome.



Let's just jump right into it. So what we call the quarter in brief. Yeah, we landed the quarter at 11% growth. So organically, that was 10%. So hardly any FX impact on our results of SEK188 million in revenues. The EBITDA for the quarter, we landed at SEK60 million EBITDA corresponding to 32%. So just over our financial ambition of having 30% or more percent in EBITDA.



And I'd say the highlights, if we talk about the quarter here and there was stability, however, with some fluctuations. Top level, I would say we were very pleased to what we've seen in APAC across multiple countries. We see consistent performance out of EMEA. So that is positive. And then we saw this quarter had somewhat of a temporary slowdown in Americas.

