Half Year 2024 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director, Investor relations



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair Investor Relations, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair's Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. I have here with me our new CEO, Mr. Turkka Kuusisto; and he is joined by our CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola, for the Q&A session. I will now turn this call over to you Turkka. Please.



Turkka Kuusisto - Finnair Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Erkka, and good afternoon and a warm welcome to our second quarter's earnings call also on my behalf. So my name is Turkka Kuusisto, as mentioned, and I'm the new CEO of Finnair. I've been in the company announcing for three months and maybe it goes without saying that. I'm very happy to be here today.



To discuss with you when it comes to our second quarter results, the second quarter was yet another busy and in many ways, a good quarter for Finnair. The number of passengers have increased by 5%. And we, in total carried a 3 million passengers in our flights during