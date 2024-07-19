Q2 2024 Sandvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Louise Tjeder - Sandvik AB - Vice President, Head - Investor Relations, Sandvik Group Spokesperson



Hello, everyone, and a warm welcome to Sandvik's presentation of the second-quarter results 2024. My name is Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations here at Sandvik. And beside me, I have our CEO, Stefan Widing; and CFO, Cecilia Felton.



We will start with the presentation. Stefan and Cecilia will take you through the highlights of the quarter, and after that, we will move on to the Q&A session.



And with this short introduction, I will hand over the word to you, Stefan.



Stefan Widing - Sandvik AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Louise. And also from my side, welcome to the second-quarter report for Sandvik in 2024. If we summarize the quarter, we saw a stable development in the quarter, but the demand picture was mixed. We saw robust demand in mining and aerospace, while general engineering and automotive declined, and also, infrastructure remained weak, but with some regional variations that I will come back to.

