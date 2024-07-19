Q2 2024 Truecaller AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Alan Mamedi - Truecaller AB - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director



Welcome, everyone. I'm Alan Mamedi. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Truecaller. And with me, I have our CFO, Odd Bolin. We are here to announce our interim report covering the second quarter of 2024.



Today, we'll start with overall highlights from the quarter and then walk you through our financial performance in detail. We will then cover some developments on the product side before wrapping up and opening up for questions.



So let's get started with the highlights of the quarter. We closed Q2 with an average of 397 million monthly active users and an increase of 12%. Average daily active users grew to 325 million, an increase of 12% as well. This brings us to a strong DAU-to-MAU ratio of 82%. This is the strongest absolute user growth we've seen in a quarter since 2018.



We closed the quarter at SEK456 million in net sales, 12% decrease year on year. This is our the third highest quarterly net sales ever. But as you know, we have tough comparison quarter and excluding effects related to IPL, our revenues