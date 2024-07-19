Q2 2024 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Alex Lopez - PPG Industries Inc - Director, IR



Thank you, Elliot. And good morning, everyone. This is Alex Lopez, Director, Investor Relations. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our comments relate to the financial information released after US equity markets closed on Thursday, July 18, 2024. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of our website, ppg.com. These slides are also available on the webcast site for this call and provide additional