Q2 2024 Comerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Comerica second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Kelly.



Kelly Gage - Comerica Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik.



During this presentation, we will be referring to slides which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as on the Investor Relations section of our website, Comerica.com.



The presentation and this conference call contain forward-looking statements. In that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual