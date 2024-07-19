Q1 2025 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Carmen Calisto - Karooooo Ltd - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer



Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's financial year 2025 Q1 earnings call. On behalf of Karooooo we would like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer and together with Hoeshin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, will be taking you through our key business updates and strong financial performance.



All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer, we will be reviewing both Cartrack and Karooooo logistics in today's webinar. After a milestone Q1 for net subscribers, we continue to profitably grow at scale and now have over 124,000 businesses choosing to power their operations every single day with our cloud.



Management believes we are on track to achieving our FY25 outlook and remain excited to continue on our over 10-year track record of strong financial growth and performance. Physical operations, bring us the food we eat and the infrastructure we rely on to call our families. They build our homes and they keep our communities healthy and clean.



