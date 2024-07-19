Q2 2024 American Express Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Express Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Kartik Ramachandran. Thank you, please go ahead.



Kartik Ramachandran - American Express Co - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Donna, and thank you all for joining today's call. As a reminder, before we begin, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation slides and in our reports on file with the SEC.



The discussion today also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this quarter's earnings materials as well as the earnings