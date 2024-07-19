Q2 2024 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Metropolitan Commercial Bank's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Hosting the call today from Metropolitan Commercial Bank are Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Daugherty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



During today's presentation, references will be made to the company's earnings release and investor presentation, copies of which are available at mcbankny.com. Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the company's notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release and investor presentation.



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.



Mark Defazio - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning, and thank you