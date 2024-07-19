Jul 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Swarnabh Mukherjee from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Swarnabh Mukherjee - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Steve. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, I welcome you all the Q1 FY 2025 earnings conference call of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited. Today, we have with us Mr. Sandeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO, along with the top management team of Nippon Life India Asset Management with him.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sikka for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd - Chief