Jul 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Alpine Income Property Trust, second quarter 2024 operating results conference call. (operator instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to John Albright, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



John Albright - Alpine Income Property Trust Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Alpine Income Property Trust, second quarter 2024 operating results conference call. I'm pleased to have Phil Mays, our new Chief Financial Officer, joining me this morning.



Before we begin, I will turn it over to Phil to provide customary disclosures regarding today's call.



Philip Mays - Alpine Income Property Trust Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer



Thanks, John. I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. The company's actual future results may differ