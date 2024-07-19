Q1 2025 Indian Hotels Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Puneet Chhatwal - Indian Hotels Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



(audio in progress) (technical difficulty) We remain focused on delivering superior performance on the back of our strong brand equity and continued industry leadership. Let me take you through what I feel at the stock are 10 remarks that we want to make in this call. Number one, barge was rated was strong.



This hotel brand in India, strongest brand. Very delighted to inform you that been done by the Brand Finance. This is a third time in the last four years side has been rated as World's Strongest hotel brand. And the fourth time is India strongest trend across all sectors.



Therefore, start is truly positioned itself as a crown jewel of India is also running the flag a for Indian hospitality, the global stage. We are extremely grateful to our loyal patrons and dedicated colleagues who have played an integral role in making towards the epidermal, hospitality and luxury. With that, I move on to the second important point.



This is the ninth consecutive quarter of record performance,