Q2 2024 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Regions Financial Corporation's quarterly earnings call. My name is Christine, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.



Dana Nolan - Regions Financial Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions second-quarter 2024 earnings call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP information, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, prepared comments, and Q&A.



I will now turn the call over to John.



John Turner - Regions Financial Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer of Regions Financial Corporation, Director



Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. This morning, we reported strong second-quarter earnings of $477 million,