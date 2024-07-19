Jul 19, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Independent Bank Corp. second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Before proceeding, please note that during today's call today we will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those from these statements due to a number of factors, including those described in our earnings release and other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any such statements.



In addition, some of our discussion today may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to GAAP measures may be found in our earnings release and other SEC filings. These SEC filings can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of our website. Finally, please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Campbell, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey Tengel - Independent Bank Corp(Massachusetts)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



