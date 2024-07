Jul 19, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Choice Properties Q2 2024 conference call. I'm joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer, and Niall Collins, Chief Operating Officer.



Rael will start the call today by providing a brief recap of our second quarter performance and provide an update on our transaction and development activity in the quarter. Niall will discuss our operational results followed by Mario, who will conclude the call with a review of our financial results before we open the lines for Q&A.