Q2 2024 Badger Meter Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the second quarter 2024 Badger Meter earnings conference call. After the prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



Karen Bauer - Badger Meter Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and Treasurer



Good morning and thank you for joining the Badger Meter second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Ken Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Wrocklage, Chief Financial Officer. The earnings release and related slide presentation are available on our website. Quickly, I will cover the Safe Harbor reminding you that any forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to various risks and uncertainties, the most important of which are outlined in our press release and SEC filings. On today's call,