Q2 2024 Western Alliance Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome to Western Alliance Bank's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Our speakers today are Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I hand the call over to Ken, please note that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements