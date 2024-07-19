Jul 19, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. Welcome to Western Alliance Bancorporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. You may also view the presentation today via webcast through the company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.
I would now like to turn the call over to Miles Pondelik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Miles Pondelik - Western Alliance Bancorp - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Thank you. Welcome to Western Alliance Bank's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Our speakers today are Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer.
Before I hand the call over to Ken, please note that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a more complete
Q2 2024 Western Alliance Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
