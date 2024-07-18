Bossard Holding AG (XSWX:BOSN) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Initiatives

Despite a decline in sales, Bossard Holding AG (XSWX:BOSN) focuses on digitalization and strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

Summary
  • Sales: CHF609 million, a decrease of 11.7% compared to the prior year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 33.3%, up from 32% last year.
  • Sales and Administrative Expenses: CHF111.4 million, down 2.9% from CHF114.8 million last year.
  • EBIT: CHF58.1 million, a decrease of 16.6% from CHF69.6 million.
  • EBIT Margin: 11.4%, down from 12.1% last year.
  • Net Income: CHF42.4 million, down from CHF49.9 million last year.
  • Return on Sales: 8.3%, down from 8.6% last year.
  • Net Debt: CHF239 million, down from CHF323 million last year.
  • Equity Ratio: Increased from 41.3% to 47.4%.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: CHF64.3 million, up from CHF50.4 million last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: CHF39.9 million, up from CHF39.6 million last year.
  • Investment in Digitalization: CHF7 million so far this year.
  • Sales in America: CHF128.6 million, a decrease of 20.4% (18.3% in local currency).
  • Sales in Europe: EUR293.8 million, a decrease of 8.5% (6.8% in local currency).
  • Sales in Asia: CHF87 million, a decrease of 7.6% (1.8% in local currency).
Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

  • Bossard Holding AG (XSWX:BOSN, Financial) achieved a satisfactory result in the first half of 2024 despite a challenging economic environment.
  • The company saw new opportunities and customers in the electronics, semiconductor, and aerospace industries.
  • Gross profit margins were higher than last year, supported by a lower cost base.
  • Successful rollout of the new ERP system in France and South Africa, enhancing digital capabilities.
  • Acquisition of Dejond Fastening in Belgium, strengthening market presence in Europe and expanding customer base in key industries.

Negative Points

  • Sales decreased by 11.7% compared to the prior year, with a 9.3% organic sales drop.
  • The economic and geopolitical situation remains volatile, impacting demand and financial performance.
  • EBIT decreased by 16.6%, and the EBIT margin dropped from 12.1% to 11.4%.
  • Net income decreased from CHF49.9 million to CHF42.4 million, with a return on sales falling to 8.3%.
  • Sales in America fell by 20.4%, and Europe saw an 8.5% drop, reflecting cyclical downturns and normalization effects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the revenue trends across regions for April, May, and June, and any preliminary insights into July numbers?
A: We observed slight improvements in Q2 compared to Q1 across all regions. In China, local customer business increased, while Europe saw the end of normalization and a slow restart of buying. The US experienced a flattening in large account activities. No insights into July numbers are available yet. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: Historically, EBIT margins in the second half are lower than the first half. Is this trend expected to continue?
A: While the environment remains challenging, we aim to maintain double-digit EBIT margins by staying cautious on costs. If sales stabilize, maintaining double-digit margins is achievable. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: Regarding cost of goods sold (COGS) as a percentage of sales, is the recent reduction a new run rate or a one-time occurrence?
A: The reduction in COGS is partly due to cost-saving initiatives and fewer full-time equivalents (FTEs). Some costs, like internal travel and consultancy, may return once conditions normalize. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: Can you quantify the interest result excluding FX effects?
A: The positive impact from currency was about CHF1.8 million, with an additional CHF800,000 from higher interest income and lower interest expenses due to reduced net debt. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: CapEx was lower than expected. Will it accelerate in the second half of the year?
A: We expect total CapEx for the year to be between CHF34 million and CHF36 million, implying higher CapEx of CHF18 million to CHF20 million in the second half. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: How is the Strategy 200 progressing, particularly in terms of acquisitions and digitalization?
A: We continue to pursue acquisitions, aiming for one-third of annual growth through this route. Digitalization efforts, including the rollout of Microsoft Dynamics 365, are ongoing, with significant investments planned until 2026. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: What are the key strategic initiatives under the Strategy 200?
A: Key initiatives include "Together We Create" for internal and external collaboration, a focus on growth verticals in the sales engine, and the operations engine's digitalization efforts. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for the second half of 2024?
A: We remain cautiously optimistic, focusing on efficiency and productivity. While economic recovery signs are limited, we are winning new opportunities and maintaining a cautious approach to costs. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

