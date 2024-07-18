Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Bossard Holding AG (XSWX:BOSN, Financial) achieved a satisfactory result in the first half of 2024 despite a challenging economic environment.

The company saw new opportunities and customers in the electronics, semiconductor, and aerospace industries.

Gross profit margins were higher than last year, supported by a lower cost base.

Successful rollout of the new ERP system in France and South Africa, enhancing digital capabilities.

Acquisition of Dejond Fastening in Belgium, strengthening market presence in Europe and expanding customer base in key industries.

Negative Points

Sales decreased by 11.7% compared to the prior year, with a 9.3% organic sales drop.

The economic and geopolitical situation remains volatile, impacting demand and financial performance.

EBIT decreased by 16.6%, and the EBIT margin dropped from 12.1% to 11.4%.

Net income decreased from CHF49.9 million to CHF42.4 million, with a return on sales falling to 8.3%.

Sales in America fell by 20.4%, and Europe saw an 8.5% drop, reflecting cyclical downturns and normalization effects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the revenue trends across regions for April, May, and June, and any preliminary insights into July numbers?

A: We observed slight improvements in Q2 compared to Q1 across all regions. In China, local customer business increased, while Europe saw the end of normalization and a slow restart of buying. The US experienced a flattening in large account activities. No insights into July numbers are available yet. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: Historically, EBIT margins in the second half are lower than the first half. Is this trend expected to continue?

A: While the environment remains challenging, we aim to maintain double-digit EBIT margins by staying cautious on costs. If sales stabilize, maintaining double-digit margins is achievable. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: Regarding cost of goods sold (COGS) as a percentage of sales, is the recent reduction a new run rate or a one-time occurrence?

A: The reduction in COGS is partly due to cost-saving initiatives and fewer full-time equivalents (FTEs). Some costs, like internal travel and consultancy, may return once conditions normalize. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: Can you quantify the interest result excluding FX effects?

A: The positive impact from currency was about CHF1.8 million, with an additional CHF800,000 from higher interest income and lower interest expenses due to reduced net debt. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: CapEx was lower than expected. Will it accelerate in the second half of the year?

A: We expect total CapEx for the year to be between CHF34 million and CHF36 million, implying higher CapEx of CHF18 million to CHF20 million in the second half. (Stephan Zehnder, CFO)

Q: How is the Strategy 200 progressing, particularly in terms of acquisitions and digitalization?

A: We continue to pursue acquisitions, aiming for one-third of annual growth through this route. Digitalization efforts, including the rollout of Microsoft Dynamics 365, are ongoing, with significant investments planned until 2026. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: What are the key strategic initiatives under the Strategy 200?

A: Key initiatives include "Together We Create" for internal and external collaboration, a focus on growth verticals in the sales engine, and the operations engine's digitalization efforts. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for the second half of 2024?

A: We remain cautiously optimistic, focusing on efficiency and productivity. While economic recovery signs are limited, we are winning new opportunities and maintaining a cautious approach to costs. (Daniel Bossard, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.