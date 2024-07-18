Intrum AB (ITJTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Cost Reductions Amidst High Leverage

Intrum AB (ITJTY) reports a 1% revenue increase and significant cost reductions, while addressing high leverage and strategic investments.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK5 billion for the quarter, up 1% compared to last year.
  • Cost Reductions: SEK900 million out of a total SEK1.5 billion achieved.
  • Leverage Ratio: Decreased to 3.9 times net debt to cash EBITDA.
  • Servicing Income Growth: Up 10% to just above SEK3 billion.
  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: Increased to 19%, up from 16% a year ago.
  • Investment Portfolio: Reduced from SEK37 billion to SEK26 billion.
  • Cash Collections: 102% of active forecast and 116% of original underwriting forecast.
  • Adjusted EBIT: SEK692 million, up 23%.
  • Net Debt Reduction: SEK8.5 billion in the quarter.
  • New Investments: SEK425 million at an 18% underwriting IRR.
  • External Income in Servicing: Grew by 10%.
  • Organic Growth in Middle Europe: 10% trailing 12 months.
  • Commercial Success: SEK307 million in ACV, up from SEK257 million last year.
  • Servicing Adjusted EBIT Margin: Increased to 19% from 16% a year ago.
  • Cash Flow Generation: SEK1.1 billion organically in the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Intrum AB (ITJTY, Financial) successfully completed an asset sale to Cerberus, raising significant liquidity.
  • The company achieved SEK900 million out of a targeted SEK1.5 billion in cost reductions, enhancing efficiency.
  • Servicing income grew by 10%, outperforming expectations, and EBIT grew by 23%, indicating margin expansion.
  • The investment portfolio shrank from SEK37 billion to SEK26 billion while maintaining strong cash flow and collection rates above 100%.
  • A long-term investment management agreement with Cerberus was signed, aligning with the capital-light strategy and enhancing future investment capabilities.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive developments, the leverage ratio remains high at 3.9 times net debt to cash EBITDA.
  • The company's adjusted EBIT decreased by 15% due to temporary delays in collections and increased costs.
  • The investment business saw a 12% decrease in adjusted income and a 33% decrease in adjusted EBIT, impacted by higher activity levels and inflation.
  • The cost base increased by SEK1.7 billion due to acquisitions, inflation, and currency effects, offsetting some of the cost savings achieved.
  • The company's equity decreased by 20% this quarter due to hedge effects related to the sale of assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The servicing margin is a little bit lumpy. Can you share more details on how we should think about the lumpiness of the margin looking into the second half?
A: It is seasonal rather than lumpy. The first quarter is relatively weak, the second quarter is stronger, the third quarter is relatively weaker compared to the second quarter, and the fourth quarter is the strongest. We expect a strong end to the year, confident in reaching around 18.8% by year-end.

Q: Regarding the Cerberus announcement, where investments can go up to EUR1 billion, could you elaborate on who decides the actual level and what might cause downward adjustments?
A: The EUR1 billion is a target once fully ramped up, assuming market opportunities exist. It will be a ramp-up period, and if there aren't EUR1 billion of opportunities, we won't strive for that volume. We have the option to lower our 30% share if needed.

Q: Can the annual NPL purchases be above EUR2 billion if you see the right opportunity?
A: This gives us the flexibility to invest more if we see the right opportunity. It won't materially change our business plan profile but allows us to capture opportunities without significantly increasing our debt.

Q: Regarding the 10% of equity to noteholders, is it at a predetermined price or based on reaching the 66.67% support?
A: It only happens if the restructuring is implemented and we reach the two-thirds threshold. We will issue 10% of additional shares irrespective of price, contingent on the restructuring's conclusion and the debt haircut realization.

Q: Should we expect updates on the debt restructuring acceptance levels, or will you only report once you hit the two-thirds threshold?
A: We will spend the next one to two months getting more sign-ups. Once we achieve a sufficient level, we will announce and formally launch the restructuring implementation.

Q: Is the income from discontinued operations in investing a good proxy for the fallout from the Cerberus transaction?
A: Yes, the income from discontinued operations can be used as a run rate going forward, decaying with the portfolio size.

Q: How do you forecast your leverage ratio to develop during H2 this year, and do you still expect to reach your target in 2026?
A: The 3.9x leverage ratio is an artifact of trailing 12 months including income from sold assets. It will remain around 3.9x to 4.0x into next year and then resume declining, targeting 3.5x by 2026.

Q: How are discussions with banks regarding the proposed restructuring? Are they supportive, and when can we expect an answer?
A: The RCF banks have been supportive from day one, committing to the capital. We are in active discussions and expect to reach an agreement in the coming days.

Q: What happens if you don't reach 66% support from bondholders?
A: We are confident we will reach the required threshold. If not, we would need to find an alternative solution, but this is very unlikely.

Q: Can you confirm that you are still above 50% support from bondholders after the 24 Eurobonds matured?
A: Yes, we remain at 50.1% or higher, as the agreement did not include the '24 holders.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.