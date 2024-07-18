Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Loan Growth and Improved Efficiency

Summary
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved from 44.43% last quarter to an adjusted ratio of 42.59% for Q2 2024.
  • Loan Growth: Loans grew by nearly $270 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased by 14 basis points to 4.27% in Q2 2024.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $111,496,000 for Q1 2024, adjusted to $110,925,000 after excluding FDIC insurance bond.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.51 per share, adjusted to $0.52 per share after excluding FDIC insurance bond.
  • Return on Assets (ROA): 1.79%, adjusted to 1.83% after excluding FDIC insurance bond.
  • Quarterly Dividends: $36 million, annual dividends of $144 million.
  • Share Repurchases: 1.4 million shares for $32.5 million in Q2 2024, total of 2.5 million shares for $56.5 million in the first six months of 2024.
  • Revenue: Over $500 million for the first two quarters of 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin (excluding event income): 4.23% for Q2 2024.
  • Yield on Loans (excluding event income): Improved to 7.49% in Q2 2024.
  • Total Deposit Costs: Increased to 2.27% in Q2 2024, exiting the quarter at 2.30%.
  • Loan Originations: $1.19 billion in Q2 2024, with an average coupon of 9.20%.
  • Capital Ratios: Tangible common equity ratio of 11.23%, leverage ratio of 12.3%, total risk-based capital ratio of 18%.
  • Reserve Coverage: 2% on loans, over 340% coverage on non-performing loans.
Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Home BancShares Inc (HOMB, Financial) reported strong loan growth of nearly $270 million in the second quarter.
  • The company improved its efficiency ratio from 44.43% to 42.59%, indicating better expense management.
  • Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points to 4.27%, reflecting effective interest rate management.
  • Diluted earnings per share were reported at $0.51, with adjusted earnings at $0.52 per share, beating the previous year's adjusted earnings.
  • Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) maintained strong capital ratios, including a tangible common equity ratio of 11.23% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18%.

Negative Points

  • The company faces potential challenges from the end of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) in March 2025, which could impact liquidity.
  • There are ongoing asset quality issues, particularly from the acquired Happy portfolio, including a foreclosed multifamily project in Texas.
  • Non-performing loans and non-performing assets increased slightly due to specific problem loans, such as memory care facilities.
  • The company anticipates significant loan payoffs in the third quarter, which could impact future loan growth.
  • Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) is cautious about making acquisitions due to potential risks and the current economic environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What dynamics led to the strong loan growth this quarter, especially given the weaker industry trend?
A: Kevin Hester, President & Chief Lending Officer: The growth was driven by good production from the community bank footprint and lower paydowns. The pipeline remains strong, though slightly lighter than last quarter. Opportunities in our markets continue to present themselves.

Q: Why do some banks choose capital raises over selling, and how does Home BancShares view M&A in this context?
A: John Allison, Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer: Some banks have mismanaged their operations and are diluting their shareholders significantly. Home BancShares prefers to remain patient and look for acquisitions that make sense for shareholders, especially as opportunities may arise when the Fed's Bank Term Funding Program ends in early 2025.

Q: Given the strong quarter, are there any thoughts on raising full-year expectations?
A: John Allison, Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer: The focus remains on maintaining expenses around $111 million quarterly. While optimistic about continued performance, the company remains cautious and aims to sustain current profitability levels.

Q: Are we through with the asset quality issues in the Texas market?
A: Kevin Hester, President & Chief Lending Officer: While not completely through, most issues are manageable and not significant. The company continues to work through any remaining problems, but overall asset quality remains strong.

Q: Can you elaborate on the deposit gathering strategy and its impact on the net interest margin?
A: Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer Centennial Bank: The strategy focuses on working existing relationships and capitalizing on new loan opportunities. Despite high-rate CD and money market accounts in the market, the company has managed to maintain a healthy deposit mix and expects to continue this trend.

Q: What is the outlook for the net interest margin, especially if interest rates change?
A: John Allison, Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer: The expectation is to maintain or slightly expand the margin. The company is prepared to adjust strategies as needed, but the current environment supports a stable or improving margin.

Q: What are the expectations for average earning assets and liquidity levels?
A: Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer Centennial Bank: The plan is to maintain high liquidity levels through early 2025 to address the end of the BTFP. The securities portfolio will continue to run down modestly, with potential selective purchases for pledging purposes.

Q: How will the bank's margin be affected if interest rates decrease next year?
A: Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer Centennial Bank: The bank's model shows a potential 4-5% decrease in a down 100 basis points scenario. The impact will depend on how aggressively the bank can manage deposit costs and the overall market response.

Q: What is the current stance on stock repurchases given the recent activity and higher stock prices?
A: John Allison, Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer: The company remains active in the market for stock repurchases and is considering a dividend increase. The focus is on maintaining strong capital levels while exploring opportunities for shareholder returns.

Q: Are there any pressures on expenses that could affect the current levels?
A: John Allison, Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer: The goal is to maintain expenses around $111 million quarterly. While some uncontrollable factors may arise, the company is committed to managing costs effectively.

