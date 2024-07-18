Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Income and Strategic Land Sales

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) reports robust financial performance with significant land sales and a positive cash flow outlook.

Summary
  • Net Income: $38.2 million for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: $47.2 million from incentive management compensation.
  • Equity in Earnings: $15.5 million from the Great Park Venture.
  • SG&A Expenses: $12.2 million, slightly less than the same period last year and Q1 2024.
  • Cash Position: $217 million in cash and $125 million available on the revolving credit facility, totaling $342 million in liquidity.
  • Land Sale: 12.3 acres sold at the Great Park for $96.1 million, with a 70% profit margin.
  • Future Land Sale Contract: Additional homesites at Great Park signed for $9.6 million per acre, totaling over $300 million, expected to close in Q4 2024.
  • Home Sales: 84 new home sales at Valencia and 63 at Great Park in Q2 2024.
  • Debt to Total Capitalization: 20.6% at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Cash Flow: Positive cash flow of $3 million before debt service for Q2 2024.
  • Annual Net Income Guidance: Expected to exceed $100 million for 2024.
  • Year-End Cash Balance Guidance: Expected to be in excess of $300 million.
Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

  • Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH, Financial) reported a strong quarterly performance with net income of $38.2 million.
  • The company successfully closed a significant land sale at the Great Park, generating $96.1 million in revenue at a 70% profit margin.
  • FPH maintained a healthy liquidity position with $217 million in cash and zero dollars drawn on its $125 million revolver, totaling $342 million in liquidity.
  • The Great Park Venture's performance continues to be a major contributor, with $15.5 million of equity in earnings from unconsolidated investments.
  • FPH has managed to control its SG&A expenses, keeping them at $12.2 million, slightly less than the previous year and the first quarter of this year.

Negative Points

  • The company anticipates a small reported loss of $5 million to $10 million for the third quarter due to no expected residential land sales.
  • The limiting factor on new home demand remains affordability, driven largely by higher interest rates.
  • FPH faces challenges with the regulatory approval process in California, which remains difficult to complete in a timely manner.
  • The fire insurance situation in California is causing FPH to shift from attached programs to single-family homes and detached condominiums, impacting product diversity.
  • Despite strong operational performance, the company's stock is still trading at a low value, indicating a lack of recognition from public investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the management service revenue this quarter? Should we expect a higher run rate going forward?
A: (Kim Tobler, CFO) Yes, this quarter's revenue includes a catch-up due to additional projected income. Going forward, it will return to a more regular flow.

Q: Are the fire insurance issues affecting the product mix at Valencia and Great Park?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) The fire insurance issues are primarily affecting Valencia, not Great Park. We are shifting towards high-density motor courts and duplexes to manage insurance costs, but we expect this to be a temporary issue.

Q: What is the current entry-level price point at Valencia given the shift in product mix?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) The entry-level price point has moved from high-5s, low-6s to high-6s, low-7s due to the shift away from high-density attached homes.

Q: Are you considering a joint venture structure for Valencia and Candlestick?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Yes, we are considering joint venture structures similar to the Great Park model, but we are focusing on securing entitlements first.

Q: Did you close any land sales to builders at Valencia this quarter?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) No, we did not close any land sales to builders at Valencia this quarter. The sales are expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Q: Given the low stock price, why not consider going private?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Our Board is always considering all options, including potential private offers, to maximize shareholder value.

Q: What is the status of the 75%-owned Gateway Commercial Venture?
A: (Michael Alvarado, COO) The campus is envisioned for R&D and medical uses. We have already sold some buildings and may sell more in the future.

Q: How has the land value in Valencia changed over the past year?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Land values in Valencia have increased, though not as rapidly as in the Great Park. We continue to work with builders to enhance land value.

Q: What are Lennar's plans for their stake in Five Point?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) We do not have any information on Lennar's plans regarding their stake in Five Point.

Q: What is the mix of residential and commercial units planned for Candlestick?
A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) We are seeking flexibility to adjust the mix based on market conditions, focusing on R&D rather than traditional commercial office space.

