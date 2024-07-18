Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH, Financial) reported a strong quarterly performance with net income of $38.2 million.

The company successfully closed a significant land sale at the Great Park, generating $96.1 million in revenue at a 70% profit margin.

FPH maintained a healthy liquidity position with $217 million in cash and zero dollars drawn on its $125 million revolver, totaling $342 million in liquidity.

The Great Park Venture's performance continues to be a major contributor, with $15.5 million of equity in earnings from unconsolidated investments.

FPH has managed to control its SG&A expenses, keeping them at $12.2 million, slightly less than the previous year and the first quarter of this year.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a small reported loss of $5 million to $10 million for the third quarter due to no expected residential land sales.

The limiting factor on new home demand remains affordability, driven largely by higher interest rates.

FPH faces challenges with the regulatory approval process in California, which remains difficult to complete in a timely manner.

The fire insurance situation in California is causing FPH to shift from attached programs to single-family homes and detached condominiums, impacting product diversity.

Despite strong operational performance, the company's stock is still trading at a low value, indicating a lack of recognition from public investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the management service revenue this quarter? Should we expect a higher run rate going forward?

A: (Kim Tobler, CFO) Yes, this quarter's revenue includes a catch-up due to additional projected income. Going forward, it will return to a more regular flow.

Q: Are the fire insurance issues affecting the product mix at Valencia and Great Park?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) The fire insurance issues are primarily affecting Valencia, not Great Park. We are shifting towards high-density motor courts and duplexes to manage insurance costs, but we expect this to be a temporary issue.

Q: What is the current entry-level price point at Valencia given the shift in product mix?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) The entry-level price point has moved from high-5s, low-6s to high-6s, low-7s due to the shift away from high-density attached homes.

Q: Are you considering a joint venture structure for Valencia and Candlestick?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Yes, we are considering joint venture structures similar to the Great Park model, but we are focusing on securing entitlements first.

Q: Did you close any land sales to builders at Valencia this quarter?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) No, we did not close any land sales to builders at Valencia this quarter. The sales are expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Q: Given the low stock price, why not consider going private?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Our Board is always considering all options, including potential private offers, to maximize shareholder value.

Q: What is the status of the 75%-owned Gateway Commercial Venture?

A: (Michael Alvarado, COO) The campus is envisioned for R&D and medical uses. We have already sold some buildings and may sell more in the future.

Q: How has the land value in Valencia changed over the past year?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) Land values in Valencia have increased, though not as rapidly as in the Great Park. We continue to work with builders to enhance land value.

Q: What are Lennar's plans for their stake in Five Point?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) We do not have any information on Lennar's plans regarding their stake in Five Point.

Q: What is the mix of residential and commercial units planned for Candlestick?

A: (Daniel Hedigan, CEO) We are seeking flexibility to adjust the mix based on market conditions, focusing on R&D rather than traditional commercial office space.

