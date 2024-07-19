Release Date: July 19, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 15% year over year to EUR271 million.

Operating income increased by 18% to EUR64 million, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of growth.

Active customers increased by 25% and deposits increased by 15% year over year.

Betsson AB (FRA:V720, Financial) obtained local licenses in Peru, expanding its market presence.

The company received an AAA rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International for its ESG efforts.

Negative Points

Increased revenue from locally regulated markets led to higher gaming taxes, impacting gross profit margin.

The Nordic region saw a decline in revenue due to lower activity in the casino product.

Marketing expenses remained high, constituting 16% of B2C revenue and 22% when including affiliate marketing.

Personnel expenses increased due to higher employee numbers, salary revisions, and geographic expansion.

The regulatory environment remains uncertain, with potential changes in various markets affecting operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the current regulatory environment and its impact on Betsson?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: The regulatory environment is always changing, and we may see swings back in the future. Some regions may adjust overly stringent regulations to maintain the benefits of regulation.

Q: Any updates on capital allocation policies, especially regarding M&A and share buybacks?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: M&A remains a priority, but share buybacks and dividends are also considered. Martin Ohman, CFO: We are open to leveraging if necessary for the right opportunities.

Q: How will the sponsorship deal with Inter impact your marketing spend?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: Sponsoring Inter is significant but aligns with our historical marketing spend as a percentage of revenue. We do not expect major deviations from past figures.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strong start to Q3 and the impact of recent football tournaments?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: The EUROs and Copa America contributed to high activity in early Q3. We expect a typical pattern with a brief calm period before major leagues resume.

Q: What drove the growth in the Latin America region, particularly in Argentina?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: We have obtained licenses in three regions in Argentina, which is driving growth. We continue to focus on expanding in Latin America.

Q: Can you explain the difference between the reported 15% revenue increase and the 38% organic growth?

A: Martin Ohman, CFO: The difference is due to FX implications and acquired growth. Detailed breakdowns are provided in our reports, with significant impact from currencies like the Argentine peso.

Q: Why was the tax rate in Q2 higher than the 15% required by Pillar 2 regulations?

A: Martin Ohman, CFO: The higher tax rate is due to revenue from countries with local taxes exceeding 15%, such as Belgium. This level is indicative of future tax rates.

Q: What is the outlook for active player growth following the recent football tournaments?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: We expect a similar pattern to previous tournaments, with efforts to retain active players into the next quarter.

Q: Can you comment on the B2B revenue growth slowdown in the quarter?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: B2B revenues fluctuate over time. We are pleased with overall growth and remain focused on both B2B and B2C diversification.

Q: Are there any specific markets where you plan to reduce marketing spend due to the Inter sponsorship?

A: Pontus Lindwall, CEO: We cannot comment on specific markets or channels for reduced marketing spend.

