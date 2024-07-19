Bonava AB (FRA:66B) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Flow and Net Debt Reduction Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Bonava AB (FRA:66B) reports significant net debt reduction and improved operating cash flow despite lower net sales and challenging margins.

Summary
  • Net Sales: SEK2.3 billion.
  • Operating EBIT Margin: 4.5%.
  • Cash Flow: Strong, significantly reducing net debt to SEK3.8 billion from SEK6.6 billion last year.
  • Recognized Units: 600 units in the quarter.
  • Inventory Reduction: Decreased by 43 units in the quarter; year-to-date inventory value down by around SEK300 million.
  • Gross Margin: Impacted by selective price adjustments and indirect production costs.
  • Selling and Admin Costs: Down by SEK13 million in the quarter and SEK54 million year-to-date.
  • Operating EBIT: SEK43 million, decreased versus last year.
  • Net Financial Items: Decreased by SEK10 million to SEK158 million.
  • Germany Net Sales: SEK1.4 billion, gross margin increased to 9.8%.
  • Sweden Net Sales: SEK369 million, gross margin decreased to 4.3%.
  • Finland Net Sales: SEK496 million, operating margin 4.6%.
  • Baltics Recognized Units: 73 units, gross margin below last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: SEK720 million versus minus SEK34 million last year.
  • Net Debt Reduction: From SEK6.6 billion to SEK3.8 billion.
  • Available Liquidity: SEK1.5 billion as of June 30.
Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bonava AB (FRA:66B, Financial) saw improvement in demand across the board, particularly in the Swedish and German markets.
  • The company started 66 homes in the Seminariet project in Uppsala, attracting significant interest.
  • Net debt was significantly reduced from SEK6.6 billion last year to SEK3.8 billion this year.
  • The company has a strong pipeline of projects lined up for the second half of 2024.
  • Operating cash flow improved significantly, amounting to SEK720 million compared to minus SEK34 million last year.

Negative Points

  • Net sales decreased to SEK2.3 billion from SEK3.6 billion last year, impacted by lower business volumes.
  • The operating EBIT margin was 4.5%, which is below the desired level.
  • The gross margin was negatively impacted by selective price adjustments and indirect production costs.
  • The Swedish and Finnish markets remain challenging, with lower margins and negative operating EBIT in Sweden.
  • Financial expenses increased significantly from minus SEK116 million in Q1 to minus SEK184 million in Q2, partly due to negative currency impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There's a solid quarter-over-quarter hike in financial expenses from minus SEK116 million in Q1 to minus SEK184 million in Q2. Can you give a detailed reason why they have increased?
A: Lars Ingman, Acting CFO: The increase includes costs for bank and guarantee fees, and there was also a negative currency impact. The pure interest cost did not increase significantly.

Q: We have seen investor sales recently done with a low EBIT margin. How do you look at the competitive landscape and the outlook for securing profitable deals?
A: Peter Wallin, CEO: The investor market has been suppressed due to higher production costs and reduced sales prices. However, we are seeing more traction in the Swedish market, and the German market remains stable. The deals lined up in Germany are profitable, adding business volumes and cash flow.

Q: Can you comment on the consumer market and the starting of projects across your business units?
A: Peter Wallin, CEO: We are seeing stable growth in Germany, the Baltics, and Sweden. Conditions have improved in these regions during the second quarter. Finland remains challenging, and we do not expect major volumes there until the end of the year.

Q: Are you selling completed units in all business units, or is there a particular region that stands out?
A: Lars Ingman, Acting CFO: We have been successful in reducing inventory, especially in Sweden, Germany, and Finland. The Baltic states present more of a challenge, but we see no problem in continuing to reduce inventory there.

Q: Can you elaborate on the selective price adjustments? Are they happening in all business units?
A: Peter Wallin, CEO: We are seeing reductions overall. In Germany, the status of completed unsold units is quite low. Sweden and Finland are trimming their stock, while in the Baltics, sales typically happen more at the end of the project.

