Release Date: July 19, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted EBITDA improved for the first time since Q1 '23 due to cost reductions and organizational changes.

Signs of market improvement in Norway and Denmark, with stable conditions in Finland and Poland.

Solutions business area reported an increased EBITDA margin of 7.3%, driven by improved utilization rates.

Connectivity business area maintained a solid position in the industry segment, securing new assignments despite market weakness.

Revenue per FTE increased, indicating better efficiency and productivity.

Negative Points

Sweden remains the most challenging market with no significant signs of improvement in the public sector.

Digital agency's EBITDA margin, although improved, is still considered too low, especially in Sweden.

Overall sales decreased by 4.4%, with a notable reduction in the number of employees.

Restructuring costs amounted to SEK21 million, reflecting ongoing adjustments to low utilization rates.

Hourly rates, although increased, are still under pressure due to intense market competition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much did the calendar effect contribute to sales and EBIT, and which business area has the largest exposure to Norway?

A: The calendar effect was 11 hours, but the exact amount is not disclosed. The largest exposure to Norway is in the Experience business area. (Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the Swedish market and any improvements in public sector demand?

A: We don't see improvements in the public sector in Sweden yet. We expect potential improvements in 2025. Currently, we see stronger activity in the defense industry and other segments. (Per Wallentin, CEO)

Q: Is the improved utilization related to cybersecurity and defense in connectivity and insight?

A: The improvement is broader and not connected to market development but rather to our own organizational adjustments. (Per Wallentin, CEO)

Q: How do you prioritize between retaining margins versus gaining sales and higher utilization?

A: We consider long-term possibilities and make a balance for each project to decide on pricing and whether to take on new projects. (Per Wallentin, CEO and Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

Q: Have you observed any positive utilization improvement throughout Q2?

A: Yes, we have seen a small increase in utilization month by month during the quarter. (Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

