Knowit AB (LTS:0GNK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Margins Amid Market Challenges

Knowit AB (LTS:0GNK) reports improved EBITDA margins and signs of market recovery in Norway and Denmark, despite ongoing challenges in Sweden.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales (Solutions): SEK933 million
  • EBITDA Margin (Solutions): 7.3%
  • Net Sales (Digital Agency): SEK320 million
  • EBITDA Margin (Digital Agency): 6%
  • Net Sales (Connectivity): SEK207 million
  • EBITDA Margin (Connectivity): 8%
  • Net Sales (Management Consultancy): SEK233 million
  • EBITDA Margin (Management Consultancy): 6.5%
  • Group Sales: SEK1.7 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA: SEK94.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 5.6%
  • Restructuring Costs: SEK21 million
  • Net Debt: SEK917 million
  • Leverage Ratio: 1.5%
  • Rolling 12-Month Revenue: SEK6.8 billion
  • Rolling 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA: SEK453 million
  • Rolling 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 6.6%
  • Group Sales: SEK1.7 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA: SEK94.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 5.6%
  • Restructuring Costs: SEK21 million
  • Net Debt: SEK917 million
  • Leverage Ratio: 1.5%
  • Rolling 12-Month Revenue: SEK6.8 billion
  • Rolling 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA: SEK453 million
  • Rolling 12-Month Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 6.6%
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA improved for the first time since Q1 '23 due to cost reductions and organizational changes.
  • Signs of market improvement in Norway and Denmark, with stable conditions in Finland and Poland.
  • Solutions business area reported an increased EBITDA margin of 7.3%, driven by improved utilization rates.
  • Connectivity business area maintained a solid position in the industry segment, securing new assignments despite market weakness.
  • Revenue per FTE increased, indicating better efficiency and productivity.

Negative Points

  • Sweden remains the most challenging market with no significant signs of improvement in the public sector.
  • Digital agency's EBITDA margin, although improved, is still considered too low, especially in Sweden.
  • Overall sales decreased by 4.4%, with a notable reduction in the number of employees.
  • Restructuring costs amounted to SEK21 million, reflecting ongoing adjustments to low utilization rates.
  • Hourly rates, although increased, are still under pressure due to intense market competition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much did the calendar effect contribute to sales and EBIT, and which business area has the largest exposure to Norway?
A: The calendar effect was 11 hours, but the exact amount is not disclosed. The largest exposure to Norway is in the Experience business area. (Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the Swedish market and any improvements in public sector demand?
A: We don't see improvements in the public sector in Sweden yet. We expect potential improvements in 2025. Currently, we see stronger activity in the defense industry and other segments. (Per Wallentin, CEO)

Q: Is the improved utilization related to cybersecurity and defense in connectivity and insight?
A: The improvement is broader and not connected to market development but rather to our own organizational adjustments. (Per Wallentin, CEO)

Q: How do you prioritize between retaining margins versus gaining sales and higher utilization?
A: We consider long-term possibilities and make a balance for each project to decide on pricing and whether to take on new projects. (Per Wallentin, CEO and Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

Q: Have you observed any positive utilization improvement throughout Q2?
A: Yes, we have seen a small increase in utilization month by month during the quarter. (Marie Bjorklund, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.