CellaVision AB (CLVSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong APAC Growth and Temporary Americas Slowdown

Record high growth in APAC and double-digit small instrument sales contrast with operational challenges in the Americas.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK188 million for Q2, SEK358 million year-to-date.
  • Organic Growth: 11% for Q2, 16% year-to-date.
  • EBITDA: SEK60 million, representing 32% margin.
  • Gross Margin: 66% for the quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: SEK75 million, up from SEK73 million in the comparable quarter last year.
  • R&D Capitalization: Increased from SEK14 million to SEK16 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: SEK40 million.
  • Total Cash Flow: Negative SEK44 million.
  • Americas Sales: Temporary slowdown in large instruments, double-digit growth in small instruments.
  • EMEA Sales: SEK83 million, 10% growth for the quarter, 15% year-over-year.
  • APAC Sales: Record high with 198% growth, SEK37 million versus SEK13 million.
  • Instrument Sales: 16% growth, SEK107 million for the quarter.
  • Reagent Sales: 1% growth for the quarter, 10% year-to-date.
  • Software Sales: Increased to SEK44 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CellaVision AB (CLVSF, Financial) reported an 11% growth for Q2 2024, with organic growth at 10%, achieving SEK188 million in revenues.
  • The company achieved an EBITDA of SEK60 million, corresponding to a 32% margin, surpassing their financial ambition of 30%.
  • Strong performance in the APAC region, with a record high growth of 198%, driven by multiple jurisdictions including Japan, China, and Australia.
  • Successful completion of internal clinical and preclinical studies for bone marrow applications, with external clinical validation set for autumn.
  • Continued double-digit growth in small instruments, particularly in the Americas, indicating strong market demand and potential.

Negative Points

  • Temporary slowdown in the Americas, particularly in the large instrument segment, due to operational matters impacting installation pace.
  • Gross margin remained at 66%, slightly lower due to increased material and product costs, with price increases yet to significantly impact.
  • Operating cash flow was reduced to SEK40 million due to outstanding accounts receivable, resulting in a total negative cash flow of SEK44 million.
  • Reagent sales showed only 1% growth for the quarter, indicating a softer performance compared to previous periods.
  • Increased operating expenses to SEK75 million from SEK73 million in the comparable quarter last year, partly due to inflation and regulatory requirements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the temporary decline in the Americas and the operational matters impacting installation? Will this pick up in Q3?
A: The decline is due to operational matters on the partner side, not within CellaVision. We expected more orders for large instruments, but partners focused on installing existing orders. We believe this is temporary and should be resolved soon.

Q: APAC showed significant growth. Are you seeing any impact from competition, and is there a risk of inventory build-up?
A: Growth in Japan and Australia is due to true consumption, not inventory build-up. In China, consistent shipments indicate strong demand despite competition from Mindray. Australia shows promising digitalization trends similar to Canada.

Q: Are you experiencing budget restrictions in EMEA post-pandemic, and how is software adoption progressing?
A: While there are macro-level budget pressures, we see healthy traction and growth in EMEA. Software adoption is increasing, particularly with remote review capabilities, tying together DC-1 with large instruments.

Q: Can you explain the delay in price effect on gross margins and the impact of increased production capacity?
A: The delay is due to a change in the timing of price adjustments, now implemented in Q2 instead of Q1. Increased production capacity will gradually improve gross margins over time.

Q: What is the expected impact of price hikes on Q3 sales and gross margins?
A: While specific quantitative details are confidential, we expect a positive impact from price increases. The effect will be more visible in Q3, influenced by product mix and FX factors.

Q: How does your bone marrow product compare to competitors like Scorpio?
A: While we can't comment on our product until registration, we believe our workflow solution will be superior, catering to a broader range of slides and leveraging our existing installed base and remote review capabilities.

Q: Can you elaborate on the collaboration efforts with Sysmex and its impact?
A: Collaboration with Sysmex has deepened, with more exposure at the country level and joint efforts in training and deploying digital cell morphology systems. This will become more visible in the market over time.

Q: What is the sales share of small versus large instruments, and how is the growth trend?
A: While we don't report the split for competitive reasons, small instruments continue to show double-digit growth, particularly in the Americas. We expect further uptake in Canada and Brazil, with potential in EMEA.

Q: Are there opportunities to increase gross margins for reagents in the medium term?
A: Yes, there are opportunities for gradual improvements in gross margins for reagents over the coming years, driven by ongoing projects and capacity expansions.

Q: How does the product mix influence gross margins, and what is the impact of recent investments?
A: Product mix significantly influences gross margins. Recent investments, particularly in production capacity, will gradually improve margins, but the immediate impact is more related to product mix and pricing adjustments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.