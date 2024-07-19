OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Capital Ratios and Stable Operating Expenses Amidst Margin Pressures

OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) reports GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.40, with a focus on capital growth and asset quality.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.40
  • Net Interest Income: $82 million (decrease from $86 million in the prior quarter)
  • Operating Expenses: $59 million (stable)
  • Criticized and Classified Assets: Decreased 15% or $25 million to $143 million
  • Net ACL Build: $1.6 million
  • Net Charge-Offs: $1.5 million
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Increased to 11.2%
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased by $0.30 to $18.93 (7% growth over the past year)
  • Shares Repurchased: 338,000 shares at a weighted average cost of $15.35
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.20 per common share
  • Loan Pipeline: $259 million (increase from $137 million in Q1)
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7%
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $3.1 million
  • Non-Performing Loans: 0.33% of total loans
  • Criticized and Classified Assets: 1.42% of total loans
  • Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due: 0.10 basis points
  • Funding Costs Deposit Betas: 42% (up from 40% in the prior quarter)
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC, Financial) reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.40 for Q2 2024.
  • Net interest income was $82 million, with operating expenses remaining stable at $59 million.
  • Asset quality metrics remain strong, with criticized and classified assets decreasing by 15% to $143 million.
  • The company repurchased 338,000 shares under its repurchase program, contributing to capital growth.
  • The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, marking the 110th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Negative Points

  • Net interest income decreased from $86 million in the prior quarter due to an inverted yield curve and elevated paydowns in higher-yielding loans.
  • Deposits declined by approximately 2%, with non-maturity deposits decreasing by 4% compared to the prior quarter.
  • The company experienced a net ACL build of $1.6 million and net charge-offs of $1.5 million, including a significant charge-off on a single commercial real estate relationship.
  • Loan growth was modest in Q2, with commercial loan closings amounting to only $56 million.
  • The net interest margin was 2.7%, reflecting higher funding costs and modestly lower average earning assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Curious to talk about the margin here. What are the specifics around the potential pick-up in loan yield as the book turns over and its impact on credit migration in terms of criticized classified balances?
A: The modest increase in deposit cost was expected. The paydowns of higher-yielding loans surprised us a bit, compressing the margin. We don't expect this to recur. We do a lot of stress testing on the CRE portfolio and haven't identified any significant issues. We expect loans to roll with us and pay current coupons. We're focused on C&I growth, which should help improve margins.

Q: How should we be thinking about the CRE book growth in the next couple of years?
A: We like our CRE book and are not in a rush to reduce it. Over time, we expect the C&I proportion of our balance sheet to increase, while the CRE proportion may remain flat or decrease slightly. We're optimizing our best CRE relationships and still see attractive opportunities in the market.

Q: Can you comment on regulatory discussions or pressure regarding CRE concentration?
A: While we can't discuss specific conversations with regulators, our financial statements and outlook should provide comfort. Our portfolio is well-diversified and performing well. We've been proactive in building capital, which has strengthened our position.

Q: Why do you not expect to do more share buybacks in the rest of the year?
A: Our priority is supporting organic growth. Any excess capital beyond that, as long as we're trading below tangible book value, makes share repurchases attractive. We might not see a lot of buybacks, but it's not ruled out.

Q: What's the competition like on the recruiting side for C&I lenders?
A: Competition is tough, but our pitch is consistent. We offer stability, a supportive environment, and a consistent management team. Our reputation helps attract and retain top talent, especially from large regional and national banks.

Q: Are there any big tranches of CDs or broker deposits maturing that could reprice in the next couple of quarters?
A: We have about $200 million rolling every month over the next six to nine months. Brokered CDs are a bit lumpier, with about $250 million maturing by year-end. We'll manage these based on economic conditions.

Q: Is there a bright line ROA that you have to hit to maintain independence?
A: We aim for an ROA north of 1%, approaching 1.20%, to ensure we return cost of capital. The inverted yield curve has been a challenge, but we believe we can achieve this with thoughtful loan growth and operating leverage.

Q: How are the new C&I lenders performing, and how is the team doing on deposit generation?
A: The new hires have met or exceeded expectations. Some C&I borrowers have paid down loans due to strong cash positions, which impacts loan balances but brings in deposits. Competition is tough, but we're focused on maintaining strong credit structures.

Q: What is the roll-on versus roll-off dynamic for the fixed rate and ARM book?
A: Our maturity wall shows the rates at which loans are rolling. We're earning slightly higher rates than stated due to swaps. As loans roll, we expect to maintain a spread of around 225 basis points over the curve.

Q: What is a good tax rate to use from here?
A: Approximately 24%.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.