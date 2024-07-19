Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net income increased by 65% to $1.6 million, and earnings per share rose by 39% to $0.39.

Gross margins improved to 38.7% from 35.5% due to productivity improvements and better shipping performance.

Successful sale of the Camillus hunting and fishing business for $19.6 million, which helped reduce debt.

Expansion of product distribution to major retailers in the US and Canada, including new first aid kits and cutting tools.

Investments in new equipment and automation are expected to lower manufacturing and distribution costs, with significant savings anticipated in the coming quarters.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 2% to $45 million compared to the previous year.

Supply chain disruptions and high inflation continue to pose risks and uncertainties.

SG&A expenses increased to $14.8 million, representing 33% of net sales, up from 31% in the previous year.

Interest expense, although reduced, remains a concern with $440,000 in the first quarter.

Diluted share count rose due to stock options going into the money, potentially leading to share dilution.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Acme United Corp (ACU, Financial) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Could the first quarter be the weakest quarter of the year?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: Yes, it could be. There was some carryover of first quarter sales into the second quarter, approximately $2 million. However, we are optimistic about the future quarters given our current book of business.

Q: Is the current quarter's interest expense of $476,000 a good run rate to model going forward absent acquisitions?

A: Paul Driscoll, CFO: The mortgage is at $11 million with a 3.8% rate, and the bank debt is at 7%. This is what we expect going forward unless interest rates change later in the year.

Q: Will the balance of debt build as the company grows?

A: Paul Driscoll, CFO: Yes, it will grow during the second quarter and then decrease in the third and fourth quarters. We expect to end the year with about $15 million in bank debt and an $11 million mortgage.

Q: How will the company handle stock options to avoid share creep?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: The company intends to purchase as many of the options as employees decide to exercise, aiming to reduce the share count and maintain or decline the current level.

Q: Can you expand on the productivity initiatives and their impact on the business?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: We are automating the boxing of lens wipes and alcohol prep pads, which should save $400,000 to $500,000 annually. We are also automating first aid kit assembly, which could be a game changer, saving at least $700,000 annually. Additionally, we are expanding production in our net debt facility and improving Spill Magic product packaging, saving over $800,000 annually.

Q: What is driving the performance in the Canadian market?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: The acquisition of Hawk three solutions has been successful. We bought it out of bankruptcy and integrated it into our first aid business in Canada. We have expanded sales efforts and doubled our space in Canada, leading to sizable growth.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: Net sales were $45 million, a 2% decrease from last year due to the sale of the Camillus business. Net income increased by 65% to $1.6 million, and earnings per share increased by 39% to $0.39. Gross margins improved to 38.7% from 35.5% last year.

Q: What are the future projections for sales growth and profitability?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: We expect meaningful growth in the second quarter and beyond due to new product shipments and expanded distribution. We are also making investments in new equipment and automation to drive manufacturing and distribution costs lower.

Q: How is the company managing its debt and cash flow?

A: Paul Driscoll, CFO: The company's bank debt less cash was $32 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $48 million last year. We generated $5.4 million in free cash flow and used $13 million from the sale of the Camillus business to reduce debt.

Q: What are the key strategic decisions made in the first quarter?

A: Walter Johnsen, CEO: We sold the Camillus hunting and fishing business, focused on growing our first aid and cutting tools businesses, and made significant investments in automation and new equipment to improve productivity and reduce costs.

