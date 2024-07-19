Q2 2024 Sinch AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Heath - Sinch AB(publ)-Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations



Welcome, everyone, to this Q2 earnings call with Sinch AB. My name is Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer. And with me today, I have our CEO, Laurinda Pang; and our CFO, Roshan Saldanha. And with these opening remarks, I want to hand the word over to Laurinda.



Laurinda Pang - Sinch AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Thomas. Let's turn briefly to slide 2 please. Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. Our customer communications cloud enables businesses throughout the world to reach and interact with their customers through all channels, including messaging, voice, calling, and e-mail.



We're built for scale and handle more than 800 billion unique customer interactions per year for more than 150,000 business customers. We are a global leader in our industry, and over the last 12 months, we generated SEK28.6 billion in net sales, SEK9.7 billion in gross profit, and SEK3.6 billion in