Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Thomas Heath - Sinch AB(publ)-Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Welcome, everyone, to this Q2 earnings call with Sinch AB. My name is Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer. And with me today, I have our CEO, Laurinda Pang; and our CFO, Roshan Saldanha. And with these opening remarks, I want to hand the word over to Laurinda.
Laurinda Pang - Sinch AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Thomas. Let's turn briefly to slide 2 please. Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. Our customer communications cloud enables businesses throughout the world to reach and interact with their customers through all channels, including messaging, voice, calling, and e-mail.
We're built for scale and handle more than 800 billion unique customer interactions per year for more than 150,000 business customers. We are a global leader in our industry, and over the last 12 months, we generated SEK28.6 billion in net sales, SEK9.7 billion in gross profit, and SEK3.6 billion in
Q2 2024 Sinch AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...