Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.03, Revenue of $16.87 Million, Meets Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $16.87 million, met analyst estimates of $16.87 million.
  • Net Income: $8.3 million for the first half of 2024, down from $10.0 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.03 per diluted share for the first half of 2024, compared to $1.23 per diluted share for the same period last year.
  • Total Loans: Increased 6.3% year-over-year to a record $1.50 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Deposits: Grew 2.6% year-over-year to a record $1.47 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased 10.6% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Rose 4.8% year-over-year to $206.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ: MBCN) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Middlefield Banc Corp is a United States-based bank holding company offering a range of banking services including checking, savings, commercial loans, real estate loans, and online banking services.

Performance Overview

Middlefield Banc Corp reported net income of $8.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This represents a decline from $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the same period last year. The reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.72 for the annual period.

1815175209335025664.png

Key Financial Metrics

Net interest income for the first half of 2024 decreased by $3.8 million to $30.1 million, compared to $33.9 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin also declined to 3.53% from 4.23% in the previous year. Noninterest income, however, saw a slight increase of $0.3 million to $3.6 million.

Noninterest expense remained relatively stable at $23.9 million, compared to $23.8 million for the first half of 2023. The company's pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $9.7 million, down from $13.3 million last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2024, increased by 4.4% to $1.83 billion, compared to $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans grew by 6.3% year-over-year to a record $1.50 billion, driven by higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, and multifamily loans. Total deposits also saw a 2.6% increase to $1.47 billion.

Asset Quality and Liquidity

Asset quality remained stable with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.87%, up from 0.74% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses stood at $21.8 million, or 1.46% of total loans, consistent with the same period last year. The company recorded a recovery of credit losses amounting to $49,000 for the first half of 2024.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

Stockholders' equity increased by 4.8% to $206.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $197.2 million a year ago. The equity-to-assets ratio was 11.31%, slightly up from 11.26% at June 30, 2023. The company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, totaling $3.2 million for the first half of 2024.

Commentary

"Despite these macro trends, we remain focused on supporting our communities, managing expenses, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. I am pleased with the progress we are making as total loans at June 30, 2024, increased 6.3% year-over-year to a record $1.50 billion," stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Middlefield Banc Corp's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 reflect both achievements and challenges. While the company has shown growth in total assets, loans, and deposits, it has faced a decline in net interest income and net income. The company's focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and supporting community-oriented financial services remains crucial as it navigates the current economic environment.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Middlefield Banc Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.