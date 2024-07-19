Q2 2024 Skanska AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Antonia Junelind - Skanska AB - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Skanska's second-quarter report for 2024. I'm Antonia Junelind, the Senior Vice President for Investor Relations here at Skanska. And joining me here today is our President and CEO, Anders Danielsson; and our CFO, Magnus Persson.



So with that short introduction, I hand over to you, Anders, to start the presentation.



Anders Danielsson - Skanska AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Antonia. Before I jump into the