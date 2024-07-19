Q2 2024 Epiroc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Helena Hedblom - Epiroc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



(audio in progress), and hello, everyone. So starting with the highlights. So the mining activity continued to be strong in the quarter as anticipated, and our large orders amounted to SEK950 million, which is up from SEK550 million last year. And the demand picture within mining is stable at a high level. And there is a lot of business cooking or in other words, the pipeline of potential large orders is solid.



The construction market, on the other hand, weakened further in the quarter and impacting the aftermarket business negatively. In the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure. And we also announced the acquisition of ACB+. Together, we will be a leader within attachments and quick couplers, providing customers with a more complete range of productivity solutions.



Long-term, the construction market is attractive with an anticipated annual growth rate of 4% to 5%, and with attachment used for deconstruction and recycling of steel and copper expected to grow even more. When it comes to