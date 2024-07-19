Q2 2024 Tobii AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Carolina Stromlid - Tobii AB - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and a warm welcome to the presentation of Tobii's Q2 2024 results. My name is Carolina StrÃ¶mlid, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Tobii. Our CEO, Anand Srivatsa; and CFO, Magdalena Rodell Andersson will, as usual, take you through the highlights and the financial development of the quarter. (Event Instructions)



With that, I hand over the word to you, Anand.



Anand Srivatsa - Tobii AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Carolina, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We entered the second quarter of 2024 as quite a different company after the completion of our significant and transformative acquisition of FotoNation. That acquisition firmly establishes Tobii as the number three player in the automotive interior sensing software market. That acquisition also, of course, means that as a company, we have a much larger set of resources than we have ever had before. And we also face a situation where demand for our other businesses are weaker. With these two