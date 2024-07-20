Q1 2025 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HDFC Bank Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call on the financial results presented by the management of HDFC Bank. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Bank. Thank you and over to you.



Srinivasan Vaidyanathan - HDFC Bank Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Okay, thank you (inaudible). Good evening and a warm welcome to all the participants. We have Shashi Jagadishan, our MD and CEO with us today. Without much ado, I'll hand it off to him to get meeting started, and then we'll take it from there. Shashi, over to you, please.



Sashidhar Jagdishan - HDFC Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Srini and good evening to all of you. Yes, sort of engaging with you all after a quarter, just wanted to recap some of the guidance that we have been giving in the past couple of quarters. One of the things