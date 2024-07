Half Year 2024 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Essen - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Director of Sustainability and Communication



Thank you very much. Good morning and warm welcome again to this Q2 presentation from Nordic Paper. My name is Henrik Essén. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Nordic Paper. And today we send this presentation from Karlstad, the head office of Nordic Paper. And with me today, I have Anita Sjölander, CEO, and Niclas Eriksson, CFO. With this, please go ahead, Anita.



Anita Sjolander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Henrik, and good morning to you all. Thank you for listening in today to our Q2 results. My name is Anita Sjölander, and I have the privilege of being the CEO of Nordic Paper. Now it's a bit more than five years, and I joined the company in 2018. But I spend quite a lot of time in this business. I have devoted more than 30 years of my work life to the pattern paper industry. And the reason for that is really the passion I have for the product that is based on a renewable resource. And also the difference this product can make when it comes