Half Year 2024 Nordic Paper Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Essen - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Director of Sustainability and Communication



Thank you very much. Good morning and warm welcome again to this Q2 presentation from Nordic Paper. My name is Henrik EssÃ©n. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Nordic Paper. And today we send this presentation from Karlstad, the head office of Nordic Paper. And with me today, I have Anita SjÃ¶lander, CEO, and Niclas Eriksson, CFO. With this, please go ahead, Anita.



Anita Sjolander - Nordic Paper Holding AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Henrik, and good morning to you all. Thank you for listening in today to our Q2 results. My name is Anita SjÃ¶lander, and I have the privilege of being the CEO of Nordic Paper. Now it's a bit more than five years, and I joined the company in 2018. But I spend quite a lot of time in this business. I have devoted more than 30 years of my work life to the pattern paper industry. And the reason for that is really the passion I have for the product that is based on a renewable resource. And also the difference this product can make when it comes