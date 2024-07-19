Half Year 2024 Bystronic AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Heinz Baumgartner - Bystronic AG - Chairman of the Board of Directors



(spoken in foreign language)



And now I switch to English. So once again, good morning, everyone. Thank you for your interest in Bystronic, and welcome to today's conference. I would like to take the opportunity at the beginning to quickly introduce you to Domenico Iacovelli, our new CEO.



Domenico has a very profound and successful proven track record knowing the sheet metal industry very well from various CEO positions such as the CEO of Schuler, Chief Executive Officer of ANDRITZ, as well as member of the Executive Committee of ANDRITZ Group; or in other words, Domenico is the right person to navigate Bystronic through currently very rough scene. Domenico is only a couple of weeks with us. I'm very impressed how quickly he has started to thoroughly assess and understand the challenges we are facing. Nevertheless, I would also like to request from you, please give him the necessary time he needs to carefully assess all issues in order to make sure that at the end, we execute the right corrective actions.



