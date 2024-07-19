Nordic Paper Holding AB (FRA:NPH) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Record Margins

Nordic Paper Holding AB (FRA:NPH) reports a 9% increase in net sales and record EBITDA margins in its Natural Greaseproof segment.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: SEK 1,225 million, up by 9% compared to Q2 last year.
  • Sales Volumes: Increased by 11% compared to Q2 last year.
  • EBITDA: SEK 280 million, with an EBITDA margin of 22.9%.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1.5, compared to 1.3 last year.
  • Kraft Paper Segment EBITDA Margin: 24.7%.
  • Natural Greaseproof Segment EBITDA Margin: 20.3%, a new record.
  • Net Sales for Natural Greaseproof Segment: SEK 617 million, up by 19%.
  • Product Price Increases: Average increase of 4% from Q1 to Q2.
  • Dividend Paid: SEK 268 million.
  • Investment in Bäckhammar: Expected to deliver approximately SEK 100 million of LCA improvements with full effect from 2026.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net sales increased by 9% compared to Q2 last year, reaching SEK1,225 million.
  • Sales volumes rose by 11%, indicating strong demand.
  • EBITDA margin improved to 22.9%, surpassing the target of 20%.
  • Natural greaseproof segment achieved a new record for EBITDA margin and the third consecutive quarter of record EBITDA.
  • The company has a strong and robust balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5, well below the target of 2.5.

Negative Points

  • Product prices are still 5% lower than the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Kraft paper segment prices are 10% lower than last year, despite recent price increases.
  • The price for raw materials, particularly pulpwood, has continued to increase due to lower availability.
  • Maintenance stops in Q3 are expected to incur costs and reduce production output.
  • The market in Europe is only now returning to previous demand levels after a challenging 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please elaborate on the effects of the coming maintenance stops in Q3?
A: Niclas Eriksson, CFO: We will have two kinds of effects. One effect is the cost for the maintenance itself. We have a chart in the reports where we show the level of that. Except for the direct cost from the maintenance, we have the effect from the stops in the plants and the lower production output.

Q: Are there any geographical differences in market sentiment for the second quarter?
A: Anita Sjolander, CEO: Yes, North America has been upholding a better level, even during the 2023 situation. The European market has returned more evidently, and Middle East Africa is also improving with their volume. All markets are improving, but Europe is coming back more evidently than the others.

Q: How has the market demand been in Q2, and what are your expectations for Q3?
A: Anita Sjolander, CEO: Demand continues to be healthy in Q2, resulting in an 11% increase in sales volumes compared to Q2 last year. We estimate that the market demand will remain at a healthy level in Q3, and we will continue to work with product price increases.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the increase in net sales and EBITDA in Q2?
A: Niclas Eriksson, CFO: The increase in net sales by 9% to SEK1,225 million is driven by healthy demand and an 11% increase in sales volumes. The EBITDA of SEK280 million, with a margin of 22.9%, is supported by high production levels and lower specific costs per tonne.

Q: How have raw material costs impacted your financial results?
A: Niclas Eriksson, CFO: The price for our raw material, pulpwood, has continued to increase due to lower availability. However, lower energy and chemical costs have contributed positively to the development of the EBITDA margin.

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance of the kraft paper and natural greaseproof segments?
A: Anita Sjolander, CEO: The kraft paper segment saw a 2% increase in net sales and a 7% increase in sales volumes. The natural greaseproof segment achieved a new record for EBITDA margin at 20.3%, with a 21% increase in sales volumes and a 19% increase in net sales.

Q: What is the outlook for product price increases in the coming quarters?
A: Anita Sjolander, CEO: We will continue to implement product price increases, but the rate of increase is expected to be somewhat lower than the 4% achieved from Q1 to Q2.

Q: How has the company's financial position changed over the past year?
A: Niclas Eriksson, CFO: The balance sheet remains strong and robust. After paying out dividends and continuing investments, the net debt to EBITDA ratio has increased to 1.5, still well below our target of 2.5.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the company's strong performance in Q2?
A: Anita Sjolander, CEO: Key factors include healthy market demand, high production levels, successful product price increases, and lower specific costs per tonne. These have all contributed to a very good EBITDA result and a strong financial performance.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges posed by the increasing raw material costs?
A: Niclas Eriksson, CFO: We are offsetting the increasing raw material costs by implementing product price increases and benefiting from lower energy and chemical costs. Additionally, higher stable production levels help reduce the specific cost per tonne.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.