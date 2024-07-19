Q1 2025 JSW Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Ashwin Bajaj - JSW Steel Ltd - Group Head - Investors Relations



Yes, thank you, operator, and a very good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to welcome you all to JSW Steel Earnings Call for the First Quarter of FY 2025. We have with us today the management team represented by Mr. Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Jayesh Shah, our Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Swayam Saurabh, Chief Financial Officer. We will start with opening remarks by Mr. Javier and then open the floor to Q&A.



Jayant Acharya - JSW Steel Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director



Yes, good evening, everyone. Just on the macro position -- the global