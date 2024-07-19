Q1 2025 CEAT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

From the management side, we have Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, and Mr. Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer.



Arnab Banerjee - CEAT Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to CEAT's Q1 FY25 earnings call. I'll be taking you through the business update for the quarter and then hand over to Kumar for his remarks on financial performance. Post that