Q1 2025 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, good day and welcome to the Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I Now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashok Vaswani - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you so much, and welcome, everyone on this call to discuss the first quarter '25 results. The first quarter has been a very busy quarter for us. And today, I thought I'd cover three things with you, which I'm sure on the top of your mind as well.



I think the primary and first thing I'd like to cover is the power of being a financial services conglomerate. Obviously, as you know that in this quarter, we closed the disinvestment of the 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance with Zurich Insurance for a consideration of INR5,560 crores.



The reason I'm highlighting this is because, number one, as I've always mentioned,